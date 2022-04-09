CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The AdironDuck Race is back and in person this year. The event will take place in Croghan on Sunday, April 24, celebrating its 28th anniversary year.

The day begins with an “All You Can Eat” Pancake Breakfast. from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., served out of the new Sentinel Hall at the Oswegatchie Educational Center.

The high point will be the dumping of as many as 10,000 rubber ducks into the chilly waters of the Oswegatchie River. The adopters of the first 15 ducks to cross the gates will receive cash prizes including a $2,000 grand prize. Ducks can be adopted the day of the race. Ducks are raced at 1 p.m.

Oswegatchie will also be holding the annual “AdironDUCK 6K Trail Run, Walk, or Ride” at 10 a.m. Participants will travel around Long Pond on a mixed trail system with everything from single track, dirt road and pavement. It is a self-timed event. Registration is $10, but includes a free pancake breakfast.

The headlining entertainer is Troy Wunderle’s One Man Circus, performing at 11 a.m. Oswegatchie will also have other venues for entertainment on the property and the Adirondack Artisan’s Guild will be on exhibit. An ecumenical church service is also available at 9:30 a.m. in Getman Lodge.

The Oswegatchie Educational Center is owned and operated by the New York State FFA Foundation, Inc., a 501 (c) 3 not-for-profit organization. The mission of the Oswegatchie Educational Center is to provide all persons with the opportunity to foster leadership development, environmental education and outdoor recreation in a quality experiential learning atmosphere. Oswegatchie is open to all groups, organizations and individuals. Affiliation in the FFA is not required.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Oswegatchie Summer Program Fund which provides youth scholarships and funds for improvements to the summer program. Anyone who cannot attend but would still like to adopt a duck can do so on the AdironDuck Race website.