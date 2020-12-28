Adjusted Salmon Run Mall hours to begin on second day of 2021

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Salmon Run Mall will observe new hours following the New Years holiday.

The Salmon Run Mall in Watertown, New York, has adjusted mall hours which are set to begin on the second day of 2021.

According to Salmon Run Mall Marketing Director Karla Woods, new hours of operation are based on feedback and input from tenants and guests of the mall.

The Salmon Run Mall will operate under the following hours beginning on January 2, 2021.

Mondays through Saturdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sundays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Additionally, the Salmon Run Mall also reminds guests that anchor stores may continue to offer extended hours into the evenings. Guests are encouraged to call ahead to confirms specific hours of operations.

The Salmon Run Mall will also operate under limited hours during the New Years Holidays. On both December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021, the Salmon Run Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

