Adult career, vocational rehabilitation offices reopen across New York State

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Under certain COVID-19 protocols, offices that provide adult career, education and rehabilitation services reopened on Monday.

This was confirmed by New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa when she announced that all New York State Education Department’s Adult Career and Continuing Education Services Vocational Rehabilitation Offices would reopen on an appointment basis on August 2.

According to NYSED, these offices assist individuals with disabilities to achieve and maintain employment and to support independent living through services such as training, rehabilitation and career development. These offices are lead by Vocation Rehabilitation Counselors that guide individuals through services programs needed to reach goals.

These offices, however, were only offered remotely. Applications were submitted online or via mail, meetings with counselors were done either through phone calls or teleconferencing, and videos were posted on the website.

Rosa expressed that the reopening of these offices with provide more opportunities for individuals with

“We are very excited about reopening our ACCES-VR offices to the public and assisting New Yorkers with disabilities with their career and employment goals in person,” Commissioner Rosa said in a press release. “In addition to in-person by appointment meetings, virtual services will continue to be available to meet the needs of all individuals.”

Although all offices are now reopen on by appointment, all ACCES-VR services will continue to be provided remotely. Offices will also follow COVID-19 protocols as required by the state.