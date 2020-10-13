Adventure at home this winter with Camp Wabasso ‘Camp in a Box’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The cold weather is no barrier for at-home adventures.
In partnership with Jefferson County Cornell Cooperative Extension, Camp Wabasso has launched their “4-H Camp in a Box.”
Jefferson County CCE claims that this at home engineering box will provide materials for over 10 hours of “camp at home activities.”
According to Jefferson County CCE, each box will include a t-shirt and tie-dye kit, s’mores kit, and kits for youth to build their own catapult, balloon rocket dragster, harmonica, kazoo and paper roller-coaster.
Additionally, instructions will be provided with each kit, as well as featured videos on the Camp Wabasso Google Classroom.
The recently launched project will be on sale through November 27 and are set to arrive before the December school break.
