(WWTI) — A winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. on Friday for the Eastern Lake Ontario Region.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory on Thursday morning.

Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of up to an inch. Ice accumulations of about three-tenths of an inch are expected.

Power outages and tree damage are likely due to ice. Travel could be nearly impossible in some locations. Hazardous conditions are expected to impact the evening commute.

Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibility. Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution.

Stay up to date on the latest weather conditions and closings on InformNNY.com.



