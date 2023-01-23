(WWTI) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Eastern Lake Ontario Region by the National Weather Service.

The advisory will begin at midnight and remain in effect through 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Lake effect snow is expected with total snow accumulations of up to 7 inches in some areas.

The Tug Hill is expected to get the most snow. Wind gusts as high as 35 mph will result in blowing snow in open areas.

Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions as the morning and evening commute may be impacted. Drivers should plan for rapidly changing road conditions and visibility due to lake effect snow falling in relatively narrow bands.

Stay updated on the latest weather conditions and school closings and delays on InformNNY.com.