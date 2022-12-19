LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a No Unnecessary Travel Advisory for all of Lewis County.
The advisory was issued Monday morning and will remain in effect until further notice.
by: Mariann Cabness
Posted:
Updated:
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a No Unnecessary Travel Advisory for all of Lewis County.
The advisory was issued Monday morning and will remain in effect until further notice.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now