Aerial spraying for mosquitoes in Jefferson County set for Friday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health Service has set a date for aerial spraying.

In efforts to reduce the threat of Eastern equine encephalitis virus, aerial spraying will occur in the Perch Lake area on Friday 21. The spraying will take place at dusk on Friday, and if f needed, continued spraying will occur the following day at dusk.

JCPHS reminds residents of the North Country to protect themselves against mosquitoes by limiting their outdoor activities around dawn and dusk, use insect repellents and wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, shoes and socks when outdoors.

Officials also recommend eliminating standing water around the home.

