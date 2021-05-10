After a year of waiting, SUNY Canton Class of 2020 graduates together, in-person

Vincent F. VanBrocklin of Watertown flips his tassel to signify that he has graduated at SUNY Canton’s 2020 Commencement Ceremony. VanBrocklin, who is active-duty military, traveled from Fort Campbell, Kentucky for the ceremony with his wife and fellow graduate Taylor K. VanBrocklin of Canton.: (photo: SUNY Canton)

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A graduation ceremony on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, finally took place at SUNY Canton over the weekend.

The SUNY Canton Class of 2020 was welcomed back to campus on May 8, 2020 for the 112 Commencement Ceremony. The ceremony was held in person and allowed graduates and colleges officials to attend and was also live-streamed on the SUNY Canton website for families and friends to watch online.

SUNY Canton confirmed that it followed New York State guidelines on capacity, mask-wearing and COVID testing.

Brayden White, a SUNY Canton Legal Studies graduate from Akwesasne, stands on stage for a photo with SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran and Provost Peggy A. DeCooke at the college’s 2020 Commencement Ceremony held May 8, 2021.:

SUNY Canton Civil and Environmental Engineering Technology graduate Isabela Spelta of Victoria, British Columbia, joins the recessional at the conclusion of the college’s 2020 Commencement Ceremony held May 8, 2021. photos: SUNY Canton

The ceremony was opened via video message by SUNY Canton College Council Chair Ronald M. O’Neill, class of 1963. O’Neill shared with graduates that they hold a special bond due to the circumstances surrounding their final semester during the spring of 2020.

“Being a member of the class of 2020 is like being part of an exclusive club. No one has, or will have, the same college experience,” expressed O’Neill. “Cherish your friendships and support one another in this new phase of your lives. I encourage you to stay connected with the college by attending reunions and homecomings. There are better days ahead and more memories to make.”

Additionally, SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran recognized essential workers, volunteers and military members for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. President Szafran then challenged the rest of the graduates to assist their communities in the coming months.

“As a SUNY Canton student, you have been taught to analyze and problem-solve,” stated Szafran. “These skills won’t be valuable just to your career, but to society as well. The pandemic has changed all of our lives. How you respond will change the future.”

SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran welcomes the class of 2020 back to campus for the college’s 112th Commencement Ceremony held May 8, 2021 (photo: SUNY Canton)

President Szafran also introduced to outstanding graduate award recipients which included Health and Fitness Promotion Major Noelle M. Niemiec and Business Administration Major Adam S. Petric. Additionally, Sports Management Major Michael E. White was the recipient of the David R. Maynard Student Activities Award.

SUNY Canton will also host an in-person ceremony for the Class of 2021 on Saturday, May 15. The event will follow the same guidelines and restrictions as the Class of 2020 ceremony, only allowing graduates and college representatives to attend. The event will be livestreamed digitally.

A recording of the SUNY Canton Class of 2020 commencement video can be watched on the college’s website.