FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A ride few get to experience.

On Thursday, April 20, over 30 Clarkson University Army, ROTC cadets were flown on a Chinook helicopter by 10th Mountain Division pilots to Fort Drum.

The Chinook landed on Clarkson’s campus. Community members were able to see the aircraft as the cadets prepared for a four-day training in Fort Drum’s training areas.

Katie Salzano, who is a senior at Clarkson and MS IV in the ROTC program shared her excitement as this was the first time the program had been transported by a Chinook.

“We’ve gone in a Blackhawk before, but never had a Chinook here,” Salzano explained. “Most people don’t get to fly in one in the Army unless they deploy. So that’s super exciting.”

LTC Tobias Clark, who is a professor of military science at Clarkson said the Chinook ride helped legitimize the training.

“This is just one of the steps that we can take working with Fort Drum and its units to make it as realistic as possible,” LTC Clark said.

But the “mission” ultimately started once the cadets arrived at the military training areas surrounding the Fort Drum installation.

They joined over 200 cadets from Syracuse University, Cornell University and the United Kingdom where everyone had an assigned task.

Four-year cadets planned the training prior to their arrival. The third-years led platoons through land navigation, attacks and ambushes. First and second years provided supporting roles such as security.

But the weekend-long training had been in the works for months.

“We’ve spent the last couple of months working with all the other schools,” Salzano shared. “Planning how this is going to go, a lot of moving pieces, people to keep track of. It’s a big deal.”

“It’s worth going out there and actually getting out of the classroom,” LTC Clark added. “Putting into practice some of the tactics that we teach them.”

The goal was to make the training as realistic as possible.

Especially for cadets who hope to pursue careers in the army such as Sheamus O’Brien who is an MS II cadet at Clarkson and hopes to join the infantry branch of the U.S. Army.

“We’re doing a lot of rucking, carrying the big, big backpacks. Carrying around weapons,” O’Brien said. Which is a lot of what we should be doing in the infantry. So it gives you a good taste of what you’ll see.”

The experience needed to help all cadets who participated become the next generation of military leaders.

“It gives you a lot of leadership experience,” O’Brien added. “Stuff like this gives you more of a sense of what you’ll see.”

“Kind of understanding how the Army actually works,” Salzano added. “Which will definitely give you more of what to expect.”

The ROTC training is an annual event for programs in the Northern and Central New York areas. The 2023 training concluded on Sunday, April 23, 2023.