TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Snow isn’t the top priority at the Snow Ridge Ski Resort.

Back in August, the village of Turin was hit by an EF3 tornado, where winds reached 140 miles per hour.

Snow Ridge and the West Wind Motel fell victim to the most damage. At the ski resort, the storm snapped numerous hardwood trees with fell on chair lift metal cables and chair lift structures.

According to Snow Ridge’s General Manager Nick Mir, after initial inspections, crews have been working to repair damages for months.

“We had an independent inspector come in and check those cables out and deem that they were still good to use. They didn’t have to be replaced,” Mir explained. “Waiting on parts has been a huge thing for us. We had communication cables and a whole bunch of other stuff come in last week that we were able to throw right up and get right back into business with.”

The ski resort has also relied on community donations to cover damages exceeding $100,000.

“We have a pretty huge logging bill that unfortunately is not covered by insurance,” Mir stated. “So the money we’ve been able to raise through our GoFundMe will just about cover that bill, which is fantastic. It’s really a huge help for us.”

In a normal year, Snow Ridge is ready to open by Thanksgiving, and in recent years opened by mid-December.

Mir confirmed that the ski resort is on schedule to open around the same time this year, despite the unprecedented obstacles.

Snow Ridge has already started its snow-making process.

“We’re on track to have four of the five lifts ready for operation by mid-December, and the last one should be sometime in January,” he said. “So we anticipate having a full fleet of lifts this year.”

Hoping to not miss a beat this winter.