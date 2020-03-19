After Jefferson County has first confirmed case of COVID-19, more NY counties join list with new cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson County Public Health reported the first positive COVID-19 case in Jefferson County this week, adding the county to a growing list of areas in New York with new cases.

Governor Cuomo gave an update at 10:30am on March 19, during which Jefferson County was added to the list of counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases for the first time.

The Jefferson County resident is in mandatory isolation.

A part-time employee at the Fort Drum Education Center also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Although the employee works in Jefferson County, they live in the Albany area.

As of Thursday morning, there are 4,152 cases in New York. Of those cases, 19% are hospitalized.

Governor Cuomo announced a greater workforce density reduction on March 19. No more than 25% of a business’ workforce is to report to work in the office. 75% are now required to work remotely.

The exemptions to the workforce reduction policy include the following business categories:

Food

Pharmacy

Healthcare

Shipping

Supplies

Media

Public Health advises individuals to do the following to help prevent the spread of coronaviurs:

Wash your hands often with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Practice social distance

Avoid contact with sick people

Stay home if you’re sick

