CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Horne’s Ferry has set sail again.

The local ferry based out of Cape Vincent officially opened for its 2023 season on Tuesday, August 15. The boat brings visitors and tourists between the small New York village and Wolfe Island, Ontario.

It’s also regular mainland transportation for people who live on the Canadian side of Lake Ontario. Such as Carlyle Crothers who was on the ferry Tuesday morning.

“I live on Wolfe Island and I’ve lived there for 12 years,” Crother explained while on board. “We’re very, very happy the ferry is running.”

Crothers explained that most of his family and many friends live in the United States. Prior to Horne’s opening, Crothers had to follow longer routes to get back into the U.S. So he said now his trip just got easier.

“Any time that it’s running, definitely,” he said. “Sometimes we just walk on and go over and walk around [Cape Vincent] for a while.”

Visits like this are important, according to Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristie Stumpf Rork. Because the ferry has been closed most of the summer, the Village has taken a hit.

“We haven’t seen an influx of both our Canadian and out-of-state visitors,” Stumpf Rork stated. “By having the ferry now visit us, now we’re going to start seeing that boost in the economy. So we’ll start seeing more shopping retail, as well as in our restaurants. So it’s something that Cape Vincent definitely needs. That shot in the arm.”

Stumpf Rork added that she hopes many travelers will utilize the ferry due to its convenience.

“People come here just because we have a ferry to Canada,” she said. “It’s the easiest way to get to Canada. It’s a short ride and you’re in Kingston, Ontario. It’s the best way to get to Canada.”

The owner of the ferry George Horne declined a full comment but confirmed that the ferry will be open for the season through mid-October.

Horne’s Ferry is open 7 days a week at its port in Cape Vincent. A passport or valid travel documents are required to travel between the U.S. and Canada.