After pandemic ‘intermission’ local theater company returns with virtual show

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The intermission is over for local theater company Stage Notes, as they stream their summer production this weekend.

Stage Notes will be streaming their production of “The Theory of Relativity” on July 30 at 7 p.m., and July 31 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The local theater company was started in 2009 with the goal to provide students with a way to express themselves through musical theater, while using the profits of their productions to donate to the community. The company stands by their slogan, “Performance With A Purpose”, and their vow to continue advocating for and promoting the arts in the North Country.

Although they had to cancel their performance of CATS in July 2020, they are making up for it this year by allowing their audience to watch their 2021 production from the comfort of their own homes.

Philip Marra III has been participating in the productions since the second grade, and said growing up on the stage has taught him valuable life lessons.

“I think musical theater teaches empathy, it forces you to put yourself in another person’s shoes and live this life that isn’t yours, and I think it sticks with themes in our modern times,” Marra said. “It’s important to put yourself in the shoes of someone else, someone who struggles and has to face something that you don’t have to.”

This year Stage Notes will give back to the community by donating to the Watertown City School District for letting them use Case Middle School to record their production.

The stream will be available on the stage notes website with tickets costing $10 per device.

