Bridgeview Real Estate announces new leadership, location

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Bridgeview Real Estate Services has announced new leadership and location.

Bridgeview owners Paige O’Brien and Joe Quigg have appointed Jennifer Flynn and Lorie O’Brien as brokers in the firm’s transition.

The Jefferson-Lewis Board of REALTORS® confirmed that both were previously Associate Brokers with the firm.

“Following the tragic deaths of Brokers Terry O’Brien and Maxine Quigg at the end of

April, the members of the Jefferson-Lewis Board of REALTORS® look forward to continuing to

work with the real estate professionals and staff at Bridgeview Real Estate Services,” said Board

President Britt Abbey. “Terry and Maxine would be proud that the team is continuing the good

work they started.”

According to the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors, Flynn has been licensed since 2014 and currently serves as the Vice President for the Jefferson-Lewis Board of REALTORS®.

O’Brien has been licensed since 2012 and currently serves on the Board of Directors of the the Jefferson-Lewis Board of REALTORS® and chairs the Education Committee.

Both Flynn and O’Brien have been recognized as Top Producers for multiple years by the Women’s Council of REALTORS® Tri-County Network.

Additionally as a part of the transition, Bridgeview Real Estate Services will be moving locations. It will now hold office space at 22670 Summit Drive off Washington Street in Watertown, New York.

The Real Estate Company was previously run by Brokers Maxine Quigg and Terry O’Brien and located at 145 Clinton Street.