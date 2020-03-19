Agbotic supplies hundreds of pounds of food to local communities during COVID-19 pandemic

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) – Agbotic in Sackets Harbor uses environmentally controlled greenhouses to grow organic foods in soil. The company supplies fresh, local produce to markets, schools, stores and other businesses from the North Country to New York City.

Over the past 72 hours, many markets and suppliers have put their orders on hold in response to the growing spread of the coronavirus, but all of Agbotic’s employees have been able to remain at work and are committing their time to giving back to the community.

Agbotic has donated 500 pounds of food to SUNY Potsdam to support students who live off campus and don’t have access to a meal plan.

Agbotic has also donated food to the Food Bank of Central New York, The Urban Mission of Watertown, the Watertown Salvation Army, Ives Hill Retirement Community, the Children’s Home of Jefferson County and the Big Spoon in St. Lawrence County in conjunction with BOCES to help provide students with lunches.

The Watertown City School District and South Jefferson School Districts also received shipments of food from Agbotic to help provide school lunches for students during the regional school closures.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.