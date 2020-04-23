Agribusiness Directory launching in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lewis County Agricultural Sustainability Council is launching a free on-line Agribusiness Directory to provide local farmers and growers with information on where they can find the goods and services they need and to support agricultural businesses and agencies serving Lewis County.

All agriculture-related businesses and agencies in the region that serve Lewis County are invited to complete a simple on-line form on the Naturally Lewis website by May 15, 2020. There is no charge for the listing.

The Agricultural Resources Directory will be available to all online and will also be linked to the Lewis County Government and Cornell Cooperative Extension websites. The directory will be available to download, so users can print a hard copy if they wish to do so.

Once the current situation with COVID19 has passed, CCE Lewis will also offer a printed version for pick-up at their offices for a nominal fee.

