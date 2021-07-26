Air Force veteran joins Lewis County Health System as Orthopedic Surgeon

LOWVILLE N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Health System and Lewis County Orthopedics are welcoming an Air Force Veteran to their staff.

Orthopedic Surgeon James S. Mason, D.O. has more then 30 years of experience and specializes in orthopedic care, joint replacements, and sports medicine.

Chief Medical Officer of Employed Practices at Lewis County Health System, Sean Harney, said they are honored to have Dr. Mason join their team.

“We are extremely happy to welcome Dr. Mason to Lewis County,” Harney said. “Dr. Mason is highly respected for his work in the field of orthopedics, and his surgical skills and experience will be an asset to our orthopedic team.”

The former Chief of Orthopedic Surgery is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Orthopedic Surgery and received his Doctor of Medicine from New England College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Mason completed his orthopedic residency at Doctors Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, and his surgical internship at Grandview Hospital and Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio.

Dr. Mason served as General Medical Officer at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia, as well as Extended Active Duty and Orthopedic Surgeon at the Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma.

Chief Executive Officer at Lewis County Health System, Gerald R. Cayer, said the veteran will fit in well with their orthopedics team.

“Dr. Mason is looking forward to working with the LCHS orthopedic team to provide high-quality, compassionate orthopedic care for patients and their families in the greater Lewis County area. He is joining an accomplished orthopedic service,” Cayer said.