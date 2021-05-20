Air quality alert extended for Eastern Lake Ontario region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An air quality alert has been extended for the Eastern Lake Ontario region in New York State.

The National Weather Service and NOAA are alerting residents in the region that outdoor air quality levels are predicted to be high through Thursday night. Specifically, levels are forecast to exceed the anair quality index value of 100 for ozone.

The alert was issued for Monroe, Wayne, N. Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Erie, Wyoming, Genesee, Niagara, and Orleans counties.

This alert was first issued on May 19 by New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos and New York State Department of Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, M.D., J.D.

These alerts are issued when meteorologists predict elevated levels of pollution, either ozone or fine particulate matter.

As ozone is the pollutant of concern, residents, especially young children, those who exercise outdoors, involved in vigorous outdoor work and those who have respiratory diseases are urged to limit outdoor physical activity.

Individuals experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain or coughing should consider consulting their doctor.

The current air quality alert will remain in effect for the Eastern Lake Ontario region through 11 p.m. on May 20, 2021.