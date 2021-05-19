Air quality alert issued for Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — An air quality alert has been issued and involves part of the North Country.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an air quality health advisory for several counties in the state. This includes Jefferson, Monroe, Wayne, Oswego, Cattaraugus, Chautagua, Wyoming, Erie, Genesee, Orleans and Niagara counties.

According to the DEC, this advisory was issued as air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to exceed an air quality index value of 100 for ozone.

The air quality index was created as a way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale.

New York State Health Department officials recommend when these, or pollution levels are elevated, individuals should consider limited strenuous outdoor physical activity.

This specifically applies to local residents who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated pollution levels, including the very young and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

The current air quality alert was issued on May 19 at 10:02 a.m. It is set to continue until 11 p.m. on May 19, 2021.