Air quality heath advisory for NNY

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and State Department of Health issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the Eastern Lake Ontario region.

Region 6 Eastern Lake Ontario includes the following counties: Monroe, Wayne, N. Cayuga, Oswego, and Jefferson counties.

The advisory is set to begin on Saturday July 18, from 11 am to 11 pm.

Young children, those who exercise outdoors, those involved in vigorous outdoor work, and those who have respiratory disease (such as asthma) should consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity.

For more information visit the Department of Environmental Conservation website.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.