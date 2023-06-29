WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — On June 29, Thompson Park will be filled with thousands of Northern New Yorkers.

Watertown will kick off the July 4th holiday weekend with its annual Concert in the Park.

The show starts at 5:30 with the double barrel blues band. The Orchestra of Northern New York will start at 8 p.m. and a massive fireworks show from Thompson Park Hill.

There’s no rain on the horizon, but smoke has been in the skies due to wildfires in Canada. This has resulted in unhealthy air quality levels.

Jefferson County Public Health warned that this could be dangerous for people in sensitive groups.

“We recommend that people who are in sensitive groups, so those are people who might have a heart condition, or a respiratory condition, young children and older adults. Those sensitive groups should really try to avoid being outdoors for a long period of time,” Public Health Educator Lisa Lagos.

This is a concern because Watertown’s Concert in the Park and similar events this weekend will require attendees to be outside for several hours.

However, City Parks and Recreation Superintendent Scott Weller said the situation is being monitored, and because forecasts predict the smoke will dissipate in the evening, the show will go on.

“We are watching the air quality advisories,” Weller confirmed. “We’ve been in communication with Jefferson County Emergency Management. We’ve been communicating throughout the day. We’re watching it and are continuing to do so.”

Air quality health advisories will remain in effect through Friday, June 30. So, Public Health encouraged the public to take precautions if outside.

“We know sometimes these sensitive groups if the air quality is bad, that can actually increase our risk of ending up in the emergency department,” Lagos warned. “If it does stay in that unhealthy range, then we would recommend that people in those sensitive groups probably stay home and avoid being outdoors for a long period of time.”

To check the air quality in your area, visit the AirNow website.