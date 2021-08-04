Akwesasne Boys and Girls Club shut down due to positive COVID tests

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Akwesasne Boys and Girls Club received notification from public health officials of three positive COVID-19 cases at its main unit in Rooseveltown, New York.

Due to the positive cases, the Club has made the decision to close the main unit until August 10 for sanitizing and deep cleaning.

“Upon being notified of the positive cases, we reached out to healthcare professionals for guidance and have notified parents of measures being taken at the main clubhouse to ensure a safe reopening.” ABGC Executive Director Jessica Jock said in a press release.

Individuals who have been instructed to isolate or quarantine are urged to follow all public health guidance and to remain home and monitor for symptoms which includes: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea.

COVID-19 vaccinations will continue to be held every Wednesday at the former-IGA Building at 850 State Route 37 in Akwesasne from 11 a.m. until noon. Vaccinations are also available at normal scheduled medical appointments by calling Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services at 518-358-3141.

Testing is also available from 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at the clinic’s main campus at 404 State Route 37. Akwesasne residents and employees may also schedule a COVID-19 test by contacting Mountain Medical Urgent Care in Malone at 518-521-3322 or Mountain Medical Urgent Care in Massena at 315-705-0700.

The Awkesasne Boys and Girls Club will provide an update for any developments or changes.