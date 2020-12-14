Akwesasne businesses lend ‘helping hand’ to local families during holiday season

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Akwesasne Holiday Helpers recently received a “helping hand” from surrounding businesses.

According to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, Akwesasne businesses helped to provide support to families during the holiday season. Several businesses donated turkeys and gift cards to families in need, as well as 300 Christmas stockings for children.

Donations were received from CAA Management, Akwesasne Convenience Store Association, CKON 97.3fm, and Tarbell Management Group.

According to the Holiday Helpers, the listed businesses donated $39 thousand, which supplied 300 $50 gift cards, turkeys for 700 emergency food boxes and additional gift cards.

The Akwesasne Holiday Helpers shared their thoughts on the donations.

“Christmas is the time of giving and, this year, helping those who are less fortunate is needed now more than ever. It takes collaboration and the kindness of others to help families throughout Akwesasne who are experiencing a hardship. For that, we extend our sincere appreciation to CAA, ACSA, CKON, and TMG for giving back and providing a helping hand to our community’s families,” stated the group.

