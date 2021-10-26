Akwesasne councils asking residents to prevent spread of COVID-19 this Halloween

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne and the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council are urging residents to take health precautions this Halloween.

The organizations released several preventative measures in an effort to avoid a spike in COVID-19 cases after experiencing the issue last year. They are offering multiple events that the public can attend rather than going door to door on October 31.

The 4th annual Halloween Road will take place on October 27 at the Tewathahitha Walking Trail from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is available for children up to 6 years old. There will also be a Drive-thru Trunk or Treat event along Margaret Terrance Memorial Way beginning at 5:30 p.m. on October 29.

They are advising those that decide to take part in the traditional trick-or-treating experience to stay in their own neighborhood and avoid crowding. They are also asking residents to place a sign in their window notifying visitors whether or not they have candy to help limit interactions.

Additional measures they are advising residents to take include avoiding direct contact with trick-or-treaters, handing out candy outdoors, setting up a station with individually bagged treats, frequently washing their hands, staying six feet apart, wearing a mask, and staying home if sick. More information on COVID-19 protocols can be found on the SMRT website.