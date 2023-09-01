MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 53-year-old Akwesasne woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing over $1,500 of merchandise on two separate occasions from the Wal-Mart in the town of Malone.

New York State Police charged Kathleen David with petit larceny. An investigation determined David entered Wal Mart located on State Route 11, in the town of Malone on two different occasions stealing merchandise valued at $618.70 and $958.95 passing all point of purchase without paying.

She was arrested and transported to the state police headquarters in Malone for processing. David was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Malone Court for a later date in September.