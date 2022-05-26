HOGANSBURG (WWTI) — On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development confirmed 83 awards for affordable housing and development projects primarily within American Indian and Alaska Native communities.

Out of the $147 million awarded across the country, $603,650 was granted to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Akwesasne Housing Authority.

According to HUD, the over $600,000 in funding is to rennovate 22 home sites so they are suitable for new housing options.

“HUD’s focus is to assist low and moderate-income residents. The funding awarded today will make more homes available to households that really need them,” said Alicka Ampry-Samuel, HUD Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey. “Twenty-two families can soon look forward to moving into safe, permanent homes in their community, expanding equity and opportunity.”

The Akwesasne Housing Authority specifically provides services and guidance on homeonership options, rental opportunities and counseling within the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe.