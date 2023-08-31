ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 38-year-old Akwesasne man pled guilty on Wednesday, August 30 to to transporting six aliens.

Shane Barnes pled guilty to picking up six aliens from the United States side of the St. Regis River on September 28, 2022. The aliens emerged from the woods and got into the pickup truck that Barnes was driving The defendant then drove the aliens to Hogansburg and then to Bombay, which are both towns in Franklin County. The defendant further admitted that he expected to be paid for transporting the aliens.

Sentencing is slated for January 10, 2024, before United States District Judge David Hurd in Utica. Barnes faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to three years.

A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, and other factors. The United States Border Patrol investigated the case.