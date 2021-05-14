Akwesasne mask directive remains in effect

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Despite the CDC easing its guidance on mask wearing for fully vaccinated individuals, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center is reminding community members and guests that the mask requirement remains in effect under the Tribe’s jurisdiction.

All individuals, regardless of vaccination status, are still required to wear a mask in public places and businesses, as well as in other locations where maintaining a safe social distance of six feet is not possible.