Akwesasne Mohawk Casino announces guest expansion, limited hotel rooms

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Akwesasne Mohawk Casino has announced their guest expansion following COVID-19 occupancy regulations.

The Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort announced that approval for 1,200 casino guests has been provided by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe. This number allows for less than one-third of the overall occupany.

Additionally the Casino Resort approved limited hotel rooms for guests following the travel radius expansion announced on Friday, September 25. The radius was expanded to 300 miles surrounding the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe reservation.

“We continue to prioritize the health and safety of our guests, associates, and community members by following the stringent safety measures contained in our casino’s comprehensive reopening plan,” said AMCR General Manager Emily Lauzon. Lauzon added, “We’re pleased that more of our loyal guests will now be able to visit and stay, while they enjoy the same outstanding guest service as before.”

According to the tribe, guests must provide state-issued identification to casino security to confirm residency within the 300-mile radius.

