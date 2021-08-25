Akwesasne Mohawk Casino offering $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentives

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe announced on Wednesday that it will be funding a new incentive for those who receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Tribe, members and employees of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, Akwesasne Mohawk Casino or other enterprises will be eligible for incentives. The Tribe decided to launch this incentive as its vaccination rate remains at 46.9% and threats of the Delta variant loom in the community.

Beginning September 1, eligible individuals who get vaccinated at the Open Walk-in Vaccine Clinic at the Tribe’s former-IGA building will receive a $100 gift certificate from the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort. These incentives will be awarded for each dose of the vaccine received. Individuals can get up to $200 in certificates for receiving their first and second dose.

However, casino gift certificates will be awarded for new vaccinations only. Those who have previously received the COVID-19 vaccine will also be eligible to receive a monetary prize at two vaccination milestones. Five $1,000 milestone incentive drawings will be conducted when the Tribe’s vaccination rate reaches both 50% and 60%.

Open COVID-19 walk-in clinics will be held at the Former-IGA Building in Akwesasne every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All individuals 12 years of age or older can attend. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No appointments are required.

COVID-19 vaccinations can also be scheduled at Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 518-358-3141