Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort opens new ‘pop-up’ restaurant

HOGANSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new “pop-up” dining experience has opened at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino to offer menu favorites.

The Akwesasne Mohawk Casino has announced the official opening of the Native Harvest Café. The establishment was previously known by visitors as the Native Harvest Buffet, but due to COVID-19 public health recommendations, was required to close.

The Native Harvest Buffet will now offer an “in-and-out” dining experience for all guests.

“Guests can expect a fresh, quick-serve, in-and-out dining experience at the Native Harvest Café,” stated Director of Food and Beverage Weldon Borgardus. “Our Chefs are featuring Prime Rib, Fish & Chips, Orange Ginger Chicken, Beef Pot Pie, and Pork Ribs at the pop-up dining experience.

According to AMCR, since the casino’s opening in August 2020, its team has been looking for ways to offer favorite meals from one of its most popular dining facilities.

“We know our guests looked forward to the excellent dishes offered at our Native Harvest Buffet, and while it remains temporarily closed, we are thrilled to have worked together to provide an innovative solution to the dining experience that so many of our guests were missing,” stated AMCR General Manager Emily Lauzon. “The café setting allows our patrons to enjoy their meal and get back to the fun.”

The Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort Native Harvest Café is scheduled to be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.