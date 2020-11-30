Akwesasne Mohawk Casino to be closed Mondays and Tuesdays until further notice

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Akwesasne Mohawk Casino has announced new hours starting November 30.

Akwesasne Mohawk Casino announced last week that they will officially be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays starting on November 30, 2020, with these hours remaining effective until further notice. Additionally, new table game hours will also go into effect on December 4, allowing for game play on Fridays from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

According to the Casino’s General Manager Emily Lauzon, this decision was made due to financial reasons.

Lauzon stated, “while it is a difficulty decision, it is the most fiscally responsible way to scale our operations to match out customer’s attendance patterns.”

Additionally, the Casino will follow COVID-19 precautions including social distancing, enhanced cleaning and sanitizing, face mask requirements, reduced occupancy and temperature checks at all entrances.

New hours at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino will be begin on November 30. The Casino will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LATEST STORIES: