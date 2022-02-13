AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Health Services are informing residents on how they can register a COVID-19 vaccination received outside of Ontario.

The COVaxOn Vaccination Management System was implemented to record COVID-19 vaccinations, as printed vaccination cards are no longer accepted without a QR code in Ontario. All individuals who enter a business or public place in Ontario are required to provide proof of vaccination prior to entering.

Akwesasne residents who received their vaccination from Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services must complete the steps below to register their COVID-19 vaccination.

Visit the Eastern Ontario Health Unit website at eohu.ca;

Select “Topics’ from the menu bar and click on “Register a COVID-19 Vaccine Received Outside of Ontario” from the drop-down menu;

Scroll down and select “Click to Complete the Form”;

Input all required information indicated with an asterisk (*);

For Ontario Health Card (OHIP) #, enter ten 0s (Example: 0000000000);

Upload a photo of your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card – make sure you have both doses and Lot #’s showing; and

Click “Finish”.

After registering, residents are warned that it may take several days for their information to be processed. The Eastern Ontario Health Unit will then contact residents to let them know once their information has been entered and successfully processed.