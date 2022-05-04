AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A portion of State Route 37 in Akwesasne will be closed to allow community members to honor the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

A community march and ceremony will be taking place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will begin at the former-TVI Parking Lot and will finish at Generations Park to raise awareness for MMIWG. The Three Sisters Program and the Seven Dancers Coalition are inviting individuals to join the march.

As a result of the march, State Route 37 from McGee Road to the Saint Regis Road intersection will be closed in both directions from 10:45 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Travelers are being asked to seek an alternate route during the one-hour time period.

Marchers are encouraged to wear a red shirt, dress, or other clothing to help remember honor, and give voice to women whose stories will never be heard. Individuals are also being asked to use the hashtag #MMIWG when posting photos of their involvement in the march.

Once the march is over, there will be tobacco burning, an honor song by traditional singers, a community meal, special guest speakers, and informational booths that are aimed at bringing awareness and closure to families who have lost a loved one. More information about how to get involved in the event can be found on the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s website.