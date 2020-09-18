Akwesasne Seven Dancers Women Coalition receives over $350K in funding

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Seven Dancers Women’s Coalition has been awarded federal support from the Department of Justice.

The Department of Justice has awarded SDWC in Akwesasne a grant totaling in $353,615. The grants stems from the Support Tribal Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Coalition Program.

The Seven Dancers Women’s Coalition focuses on increasing awareness of domestic violence against Native American women, strengthening violence response, and identifying and providing technical assistance to indigenous communities.

Their focus is on “restoring harmony within indigenous communities.,” by striving for “environment of peace and tranquility.”

The recent DOJ grant will help to provide education awareness and specific outreach training on domestic violence, sexual assault, teen dating violence, stalking, and sex trafficking.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik stated the following in support of the recent funding: “This will be well received within the community and allow them to collaborate with stakeholders and further their outreach efforts.”

According to the DOJ, the Tribal Coalitions Program supports development of nonprofit and nongovernmental tribal domestic violence and sexual assault coalitions.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.