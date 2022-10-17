AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Courts is continuing efforts to develop a justice system that reflects the needs of the Akwesasne community, according to a press release from Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe.

The Tribal Courts received a Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation grant to get feedback from tribal members on their thoughts and experiences with the Akwesasne court systems. Data collected from the needs assessment will help develop a long-term Justice Strategic Plan to address identified needs in the Akwesasne community.

U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance provided the grant to support to the justice system’s three phases of continued development.

“The CTAS grant provides tribal members with a chance to study and better understand justice as it affects the Akwesasne community,” Chief Judge Carrie Garrow said. “This is an important opportunity for tribal members to have their voice heard and to help shape our community’s justice system into the future.”

The survey will pose questions for members in five areas:

• Elder Abuse Prevention and Response;

• Reentry/Reintegration and Recidivism Prevention;

• Youth Justice Alternatives;

• Domestic Violence Protective Orders; and

• Tribal Criminal Justice System

The survey is currently available for tribal members to complete on the Tribal Members Portal on the Tribe’s website. The survey is informal and all responses will be kept anonymous, according to the Tribe’s communications department. A printed version of the survey is available at the Tribal Courts Building at 882 State Route 37 or by emailing tribal.courts@srmt-nsn.gov.

The deadline to complete the survey is December 19.