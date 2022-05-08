(UPDATE) — The missing adult alert for 73-year-old Phillip Fancher was canceled at 10:16 p.m. on Sunday, May 8.

No additional details were provided.

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A missing vulnerable adult alert has been issued for a 73-year-old Cazenovia man.

Phillip Fancher is a missing adult with a brain injury. He may be disoriented, confused and in need of medical attention.

Fancher, a white male, is 5’8″ and 170 lbs. with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweater, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Recent information indicates he may be traveling to Ohio.

Fancher was last seen on Francis Road in the town of Cazenovia, Madison County at 8:10 a.m. on Sunday, May 8. He was last seen driving a 2014 grey Mazda 3 with New York registration DBF-1237.

Anyone with information can call 911 or New York State Police in Morrisville at 315-366-6000.