WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some sidewalks and roadways may be slick in the region this morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Jefferson and Lewis counties regarding slippery conditions.

According to the NWS, a rapid flash freeze in the morning hours of January 21, created some slick spots on sidewalks and untreated roadways. This was due to snowmelt from the recent warm spell and the subsequent rapid refreeze.

Those who are out on the roads or sidewalks are urged to use caution as some of this ice may not be visible underneath any recent snowfall.