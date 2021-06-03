ALERT: Strong thunderstorms to hit Jefferson, Lewis counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A special weather statement has been issued by the National Weather Service out of Buffalo for local areas.

According to the NWS, a strong thunderstorm is expected to hit South Central Jefferson, Southwestern Lewis and Northeastern Oswego Counties this afternoon.

This thunderstorm was located at approximately 2:10 p.m., near Redfield, moving northeast at 45 miles per hour.

Experts are warning residents that winds exceeding 40 miles per hour and pea sized hail are possible with this storm.

This storm is expected to impact Lowville, Redfield, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Denmark, Watson, Martinsburg, Greig, Castorland, Turin, North Osceola, Bellwood and Rector, New York.

Additionally, this storm has the ability to intensify. Local residents are urged to stay updated for additional information.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the day for additional updates.