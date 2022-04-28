WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A portion of Pearl Street in Watertown will be closed on Thursday, April 28.

According to the City of Watertown Department of Public Works, crews will be repairing a sinkhole on the 700 block of Pearl Street near Flower Street throughout the day on Thursday.

The area will be reduced to one lane of traffic. Public Works crews will install temporary barricades, signage and have on-site flagmen throughout the duration of the project.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during construction. But if travel in this area is required, drivers should use extreme caution when encountering work crews and work zones.

Work began on Pearl Street at 8 a.m. and is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. on April 28.