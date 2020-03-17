Alex Bay Big M offers to shop for, deliver essentials to local elderly customers

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Alex Bay Big M will shop for and deliver essential goods for the elderly during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a post made to their Facebook page on March 17.

The store isn’t charging a delivery fee for local elderly customers who are unable to get out and shop on their own. Those interested in taking the store up on the offer can call them at 315-482-3330.

The Alex Bay Big M has been a staple in the community for over 45 years.

The post reads in part, ” We are proud to be here for our community in these critical times & we are eager to help in any way.”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.