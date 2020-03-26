Alex Bay Jreck Subs opens take-out window for first time in over 25 years

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jreck Subs in Alexandria Bay opened their take-out window yesterday for the first time since the early 1990s.

Dave Johnson and his wife, Cindy, opened the current Alex Bay Jreck Subs location on January, 24, 1986 and have been serving the North Country for over 36 years.

During the late 1980s and early 1990s, the store would close the lobby at 9pm and serve from the take-out window until midnight during the week and 2am on the weekends.

The take-out window was eventually closed and service was conducted strictly through the lobby, which stayed that way until yesterday.

The take-out window was opened to assist in following the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and to add an extra layer of comfort to customers worried about coming into the store lobby to order a sub.

“It’s a great opportunity for those who feel uncomfortable ordering inside,” Dave Johnson told ABC50. “All they have to do is call in their order, knock on the window, pick up their order and there you go!”

All Jreck Sub store locations are remaining open during the COVID-19 pandemic for take-out service only.

The take-out window at the Alexandria Bay location is exclusively for orders made over the phone. Customers cannot order from the window.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.