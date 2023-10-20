ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State and the Village of Alexandria Bay have postponed an announcement regarding the state’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) plan until Friday, October 27.

This is due to the current water emergency in the City of Watertown. An event was schedule to take place today at 1 p.m.

The new date will now be at 1 p.m. next Friday Scenic View Park Pier. Representatives from Department of State will be joined by local officials from Jefferson County among others are still likely be on hand.

This announcement comes on the heels of Ogdensburg completing its REDI protection programs.