ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 1000 Islands region is buzzing once again.

People have flocked from near and far for the 4th of July holiday weekend. Especially to towns like Alexandria Bay.

Heather Schlangen visited the area with her family from Minnesota while on a cross-country road trip.

“It’s beautiful. It’s a neat part of the country,” Schlangen expressed. “We haven’t been here before. There’s a lot of things to do. Something for everybody really.”

Many spent time taking in the sights of the St. Lawrence River.

“We’re just here for the boat tour,” Andy and Debbie Maclean from Georgetown, New York said. “Then we’re going down to Clayton.”

Although the area is known for its beauty, there are also many hidden underwater dangers. Because of this, the Coast Guard in Alexandria Bay has urged all boaters to take caution.

“It’s vitally important that you know exactly where you’re going to be operating your boat,” Alexandria Bay Coast Guard Chief Peter Nelson emphasized. “There are shoals and rocks littered throughout the entire length of the River.”

Disabled boats are the most common calls at the Alexandria Bay Coast Guard station, Nelson said.

However, for the July 4th holiday weekend, its crews will conduct Operation Dry Water. Which is an impaired boating campaign.

“When you’re on a boat, it’s similar to driving a vehicle. If you are over the legal limit, which for federal and state is .08%, if you’re over that legal limit, you are impaired at that point,” Nelson stated. “As far as the law is concerned, at that point, you are subject to arrest and your boat being seized.”

If there is alcohol on board, boaters are required to have a designated driver. The Coast Guard also recommends that this person also be familiar with the waters.

“You have a lot of folks who are not as comfortable on a boat as they are driving a vehicle,” Nelson explained. “They might not know all the navigational rules associated with operating a boat. Then you add alcohol into that mix and it can become a dangerous situation very quickly.”

So make safety a top priority as the fireworks go off this holiday weekend.