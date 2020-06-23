Alexandria Bay fireworks canceled for 2020

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce announced that the Fourth of July Fireworks event in Alex Bay has been canceled this year.

The organization stated in an email that the decision was made after months of careful consideration and discussions with county legislators. The Chamber took into consideration the current New York State COVID-19 guidelines and the safety of the community.

In an email to members of the Chamber, Executive Director Lauren Garlock said, “We understand the upset and disappointment this cancellation may cause, but we cannot disobey state guidelines. We will still be actively promoting Alexandria Bay as OPEN to visitors, and hope the introduction of phase four this weekend will go as planned.”

The Chamber will be reaching out to event donors. They will be given an option to receive a full refund or apply their donation to the 2021 fireworks display.

