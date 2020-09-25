ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce has release an update regarding their upcoming Halloween Festival.
The committee officially announced on September 24, that the Halloween festival is cancelled this year.
The Chamber of Commerce encouraged “all community members to participate in alternative, low-risk Halloween activities despite this cancellation.”
LATEST STORIES:
- $2.5 Million resiliency project to begin construction in Sackets Harbor to address flooding damage
- Census to continue through October 31, NY Attorney General announces court ruling
- Alexandria Bay Halloween festival cancelled
- Governor updates New Yorkers on coronavirus progress statewide
- Dunkin’s Annual Iced Coffee Day donates $34K to Food Bank of Central New York
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.