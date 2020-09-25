Alexandria Bay Halloween festival cancelled

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce has release an update regarding their upcoming Halloween Festival.

The committee officially announced on September 24, that the Halloween festival is cancelled this year.

The Chamber of Commerce encouraged “all community members to participate in alternative, low-risk Halloween activities despite this cancellation.”

