Alexandria Bay man arrested after attempted robbery at Big M

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Alexandria Bay was arrested on Wednesday on attempted robbery and weapon charges.

According to New York State Police, on October 6, Troopers in Alexandria Bay and Watertown responded to an Attempted Robbery at the Big M store in the town of Alexandria.

This was after a man was reported to have displayed a knife and attempted to steal a purse from a 68-year-old woman. The man fled the scene without obtaining the purse.

Following an investigation, Police arrested Christopher J. Brundage, age 39, from Alexandria Bay. Bundage was charged with one count of Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, a “B” felony and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, an “A” misdemeanor.

He was arraigned in the town of Cape Vincent Court on October 6 and remanded to the Jefferson County Jail without bail.