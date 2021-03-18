Alexandria Bay man arrested after hitting neighbor with baseball bat

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested following an incident in the Village of Alexandria Bay.

New York State Police have arrested Patrick M. Belden, 37, from Alexandria Bay after he was accused of unlawfully entering a neighbor’s apartment with a baseball bat on March 16, 2021.

Police alleged that Belen forced the 49-year-old victim out of his apartment, to the building’s basement where he assaulted him with the bat.

The victim was transported to River Hospital in Alexandria Bay where he was treated and released.

Belden was arrested for the following charges:

Burglary 1 st degree, class “B” felony

degree, class “B” felony Kidnapping 2 nd degree, class “B” felony

degree, class “B” felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4 th degree, class “A” misdemeanor

degree, class “A” misdemeanor Assault 2 nd degree, class “D” felony

degree, class “D” felony Strangulation 2 nd degree, class “D” felony

degree, class “D” felony Criminal Mischief 4 th degree, class “A” misdemeanor

degree, class “A” misdemeanor Menacing 2nd degree, class “A” misdemeanor

Beldon was arraigned in the city of Watertown Court and remanded to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on $15,000 cash bail and $75,000 bond.