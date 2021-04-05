Alexandria Bay man dies after falling from a 2-story roof

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are continuing to investigate an incident that occurred in Alexandria Bay on Friday.

According to State Police, on April 2 around 5:45 p.m., troopers responded to 45 Church Street in the village of Alexandria Bay after receiving reports of an individual who had fallen from a rooftop.

A preliminary investigated determined that Daniel L. Langill, 46, fell from a two-story rooftop adjacent to his apartment. The cause of the fall at this time indicated that Langill may have suffered a medical event or lost his balance while on the roof.

Langill was transported to River Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

New York State Police are continuing to investigate this incident.